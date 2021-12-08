All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
time lapse of clear weather and clouds over the city of Moscow, Russia
I
- Stock footage ID: 1083592159
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|37.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
4k01:15Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
4k00:06Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
4k00:10Flying through beautiful thick fluffy clouds. Amazing timelapse of soft white clouds moving slowly on the clear blue sky in pure daylight. Direct view from the cockpit.
hd00:37Blue skies sky, clean weather, time lapse nice horizon. Clouds timelapse, White big rolling mass. Full HD, 1920x1080.