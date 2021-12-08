 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

time lapse of clear weather and clouds over the city of Moscow, Russia

I

By In_search_of_light

  • Stock footage ID: 1083592159
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP437.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
4k01:15Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
4k00:06Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
Flying through beautiful thick fluffy clouds. Amazing timelapse of soft white clouds moving slowly on the clear blue sky in pure daylight. Direct view from the cockpit.
4k00:10Flying through beautiful thick fluffy clouds. Amazing timelapse of soft white clouds moving slowly on the clear blue sky in pure daylight. Direct view from the cockpit.
Sunny blue sky, nature white clouds. Beautiful colours in horizon. Time lapse.
4k00:26Sunny blue sky, nature white clouds. Beautiful colours in horizon. Time lapse.
Blue skies sky, clean weather, time lapse nice horizon. Clouds timelapse, White big rolling mass. Full HD, 1920x1080.
hd00:37Blue skies sky, clean weather, time lapse nice horizon. Clouds timelapse, White big rolling mass. Full HD, 1920x1080.
Beautiful blue sky with clouds background. Sky clouds. Sky with clouds weather nature cloud blue. Blue sky with clouds and sun. Loop.
4k00:41Beautiful blue sky with clouds background. Sky clouds. Sky with clouds weather nature cloud blue. Blue sky with clouds and sun. Loop.

Related video keywords