 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Blue planet earth scenic time lapse from satellite orbiting over ocean and clouds and starred sky in background. Images furnished by Nasa

F

By Fabio Pagani

  • Stock footage ID: 1083591187
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

4K Beautiful Sunrise over Earth. Realistic earth with night lights from space. High quality 3d animation. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
4k00:184K Beautiful Sunrise over Earth. Realistic earth with night lights from space. High quality 3d animation. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
Earth zoom in from outer space to city. Zooming on Frankfurt, Germany. The animation continues by zoom out through clouds and atmosphere into space. View of the Earth at night. Images from NASA. 4K
4k00:21Earth zoom in from outer space to city. Zooming on Frankfurt, Germany. The animation continues by zoom out through clouds and atmosphere into space. View of the Earth at night. Images from NASA. 4K
Rocket flies through the clouds
4k00:13Rocket flies through the clouds
4K. Amazing Sunrise Over The Earth. View Of Planet Earth From Space. Ultra High Definition. 3840x2160. Realistic 3d Animation. (You Can Speed Up This Animation For Your Projects).
4k00:594K. Amazing Sunrise Over The Earth. View Of Planet Earth From Space. Ultra High Definition. 3840x2160. Realistic 3d Animation. (You Can Speed Up This Animation For Your Projects).
Galaxy In Eyes
hd00:17Galaxy In Eyes
Beautiful 3d earth planet animation. Space Zoom spinning view, Concept of climate change, dark night, cities lights, sunrise. World planet satellite,Stars, nebula and galaxy black background in 4k.
hd00:20Beautiful 3d earth planet animation. Space Zoom spinning view, Concept of climate change, dark night, cities lights, sunrise. World planet satellite,Stars, nebula and galaxy black background in 4k.
Earth rotating on axis in space with stars - 4K seamless loop - realistic world globe spinning slowly - full rotation - all the way around. Elements furnished by Nasa
4k00:43Earth rotating on axis in space with stars - 4K seamless loop - realistic world globe spinning slowly - full rotation - all the way around. Elements furnished by Nasa
Top View Animation Of Giant Hurricane Seen From Outer Space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
4k00:15Top View Animation Of Giant Hurricane Seen From Outer Space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Related video keywords