 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black Friday Sale sign hanging on the door in 4K Slow motion 60fps

M

By Mastershots4K

  • Stock footage ID: 1083591175
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV872.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Black Friday Looping (Seamless) Video (Sale, Discount, special offers, -10%, -20%, -30%). Ideal as a commercial, ad, intro, web-banner.
hd00:21Black Friday Looping (Seamless) Video (Sale, Discount, special offers, -10%, -20%, -30%). Ideal as a commercial, ad, intro, web-banner.
3d CGI animation of black glossy balloons flying over golden text Black Friday. Perfect video for black friday sales.
hd00:133d CGI animation of black glossy balloons flying over golden text Black Friday. Perfect video for black friday sales.
Black friday white letters with shadow moving banner animation on red background
4k00:08Black friday white letters with shadow moving banner animation on red background
Black cloth lifts to reveal Black Friday text
hd00:08Black cloth lifts to reveal Black Friday text
Phrase black friday with paper bags. Stop motion
4k00:07Phrase black friday with paper bags. Stop motion
Words BLACK FRIDAY on a black background
hd00:12Words BLACK FRIDAY on a black background
Colorful red, orange, yellow, blue and green spheres in the shape of seven percent over isolated white background
4k00:10Colorful red, orange, yellow, blue and green spheres in the shape of seven percent over isolated white background
Looped animated "BLACK FRIDAY" text with neon effect.
4k00:06Looped animated "BLACK FRIDAY" text with neon effect.

Related video keywords