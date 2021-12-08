All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait beautiful woman thinking problem solution on grey background. Thoughtful lady looking camera. Closeup smiling girl dreaming in studio. Serious female model face expressions.
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083591091
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Thoughtful young beautiful brunette east asian female in shirt standing in hesitation on white background in slowmotion
4k00:09happy grandma with white tied hair posing at camera with closed eyes thinking about something pleasant smiling shaking her head over white background. Concept of emotions
4k00:13Closeup half-face portrait of young beautiful caucasian female face with pretty blue eyes thoughtfully looking at camera
4k00:25happy girl teen child closed her eyes dream. teenage kid wants a dream come portrait at sunset. woman daughter silhouette dream of fantasy a happy childhood. free face sister closed eyes
hd00:17A Woman Runs her Hands Through her Hair and Glances Towards and Past the Camera while Waiting in Front of Busy Evening Traffic
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:17Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:14Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
4k00:23Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
Related video keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautyblondecameracaucasianchangingcloseup close upconfidentcorporate workercuriousdoubtfuldreamingdreamyemotionemotionaleuropeanexpressionsfaceface expressionfashion girlfemalefocusedgreyhandsladylifestylelookingmodelnaturalonepensivepersonportraitpositiveprettyproblemreal casualseriousslow motionsmilingsolutionstandingstudiothinkingthoughtfulwomanyoung