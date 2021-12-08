 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Portrait displeased woman gesturing hands on grey background in studio. Closeup disappointed customer looking camera. Upset female model shock in slow motion. Shocked girl negative emotion

S

By Stockbusters

  • Stock footage ID: 1083591079
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Serious woman shaking finger gesturing no on green screen. Portrait of Caucasian lady scolding on chromakey background.
4k00:11Serious woman shaking finger gesturing no on green screen. Portrait of Caucasian lady scolding on chromakey background.
A brunette girl in a black leather jacket and a red shirt on a green background. She makes negative movements with her hand. She doesn't like everything. She doesn't accept the situation.
hd00:12A brunette girl in a black leather jacket and a red shirt on a green background. She makes negative movements with her hand. She doesn't like everything. She doesn't accept the situation.
Impatient woman checking time on wristwatch
4k00:15Impatient woman checking time on wristwatch
Impatient woman checking time on wristwatch
4k00:26Impatient woman checking time on wristwatch
Side view furious angry twin sisters yelling shouting gesturing arguing at grey background. Medium shot of dissatisfied slim beautiful Caucasian young women quarrelling. Family conflict
4k00:07Side view furious angry twin sisters yelling shouting gesturing arguing at grey background. Medium shot of dissatisfied slim beautiful Caucasian young women quarrelling. Family conflict
Standing, holding hands on waist displeased at some rude behavior. Irritation, misunderstanding, looking in resentment, revolting look, being dissatisfied, screaming anger. Angry wife having quarrel
4k00:10Standing, holding hands on waist displeased at some rude behavior. Irritation, misunderstanding, looking in resentment, revolting look, being dissatisfied, screaming anger. Angry wife having quarrel
Portrait stressed model face with hands gestures on grey background. Closeup angry woman looking at camera with negative emotions in slow motion. Unhappy girl face expression. Displeased user emotion
4k00:16Portrait stressed model face with hands gestures on grey background. Closeup angry woman looking at camera with negative emotions in slow motion. Unhappy girl face expression. Displeased user emotion
Displeased worried young woman posing isolated on yellow background studio. Say no showing stop gesture with palm crossed hands
4k00:10Displeased worried young woman posing isolated on yellow background studio. Say no showing stop gesture with palm crossed hands
Same model in other videos
Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
4k00:17Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
4k00:14Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:23Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
Portrait of real girl making grimaces at camera on grey background. Smiling woman making funny faces. Closeup cheerful model smiling at camera. Young woman having fun in studio. Joyful person face
4k00:26Portrait of real girl making grimaces at camera on grey background. Smiling woman making funny faces. Closeup cheerful model smiling at camera. Young woman having fun in studio. Joyful person face

Related video keywords