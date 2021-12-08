All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup young woman looking with chocolate bar at camera indoors. Close up smiling girl face showing dark chocolate on grey background. Pretty lady posing with cacao chocolate in studio. Sweet food
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083590953
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:10Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
hd00:10Happy family mother baby sitter teaching cute child girl playing on warm floor at home, mom helping kid daughter learning drawing coloring with pencils together enjoy creative activity in living room
4k00:22Happy pretty hispanic latin gen z teen girl smiling face waving hand talking to webcam make video call at home talking chatting by virtual video call zoom app online videocall meeting. Webcamera view
4k00:10Young millennial friends sitting outside with coffee and looking at green screen phone in park. Happy smiling people using modern smartphone technology. Media, lifestyle, internet education concept
4k00:17Angry upset young woman user customer using laptop feel frustrated mad about computer problem, stressed about mistake software error, worried reading bad news in social media sit on couch at home
4k00:16Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:05Portrait asian gothic teenager girl close-up in short hairstyle makeup Joker walks through an abandoned building looking at the camera. Protest. Alternative in youth. Hipster, freak, emo, grunge
4k00:18Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
4k00:09Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. She's Happy, Looks at Camera and Smiles. Young Female Wears Glasses and Braces.
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:17Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:14Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
4k00:23Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
Related video keywords
backgroundbarcameracandidcheerfulchocolatecloseup close upcozycutedark makeupdessertenjoyenjoyingexcitedfaceface expressionfashion girlfemalefriendlyfunnygreyhappinesshappyindoorsjoyfulladylifestylelookingmake upmodernnatural emotionopeningpersonplayfulportraitposingpositiveprettyreal casualshowingsingleslow motionsmilingstudentstudiosuccesssweet cacaowomanyoung