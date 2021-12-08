All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup surprised man looking mobile phone on yellow background. Portrait excited guy reading good news at smartphone in studio. Successful african american person celebrating victory. Enjoy success
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083590941
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12 shocked man put hands on head and very surprised puts his hands to his head, People sincere emotions, on white background, studio shot
4k00:11Portrait of Surprised Funny Man. Colour Filter for Neon Uv Light Indoors. Presentation or Demonstration of New Product at Advertising Show. Wow Face Expression of Staring Young 30s Consumer Close up
hd00:13Upset man. Holiday fail. Disappointment regret. Lonely party. Bored celebration. Unhappy tired guy feeling sad throwing confetti looking at camera isolated on green vertical copy space.
hd00:26Funny fat middle-aged man in a t-shirt with a happy joyful expression during the application of shaving foam on the face
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:19Portrait of cheerful afro american man watching comedy in cinema. Joyful african american guy eating popcorn in movie house. Closeup happy afro male person laughing in movie theater.
4k00:19Shocked african american man watching scary film in movie theater. Portrait of bearded afro guy jumping in seat. Frightened afro american male person sprinkling popcorn in dark cinema.
4k00:13Portrait of young female person watching movie in dark hall. Attractive girl with long hair eating popcorn in movie theater in slow motion. Closeup beautiful woman enjoying interesting film in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:23Closeup smiling african man communicating with people at cinema. Portrait of disappointed afro american guy yawning at movie theater. Afro male person eating popcorn indoors in slow motion.
4k00:27Portrait of happy african man eating popcorn on funny film in 3d cinema. Closeup cheerful afro american guy laughing at movie theater. Joyful afro male person pointing with hand on screen indoors.
Related video keywords
african americanapp userapplication customerbeardedblackcelebratingcellphonecheerfulcloseup close upemotional standingenjoy victoryexcitedface expressionfriendlygoodguy handhandsomehappyinternet networkjoyfullookingmanmobilemulti ethnicmulti racialmultiethnicmultiracialnewsoptimisticphoneplayfulportraitreadingsmartphonesmilingsms datastudiostyle successstylish hipstersuccesfulsuccessfulsun glassessunglassessurprisedtelephonewinner winyellowyellow background