All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait of happy woman smiling at grey background. Smiling girl standing in studio. Closeup cheerful lady posing camera in slow motion. European female person laughing at camera. Fashion model posing
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083590932
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:05Close up portrait happy sincere middle aged elderly retired family couple making heart gesture with fingers, showing love or demonstrating sincere feelings together indoors, looking at camera.
4k00:22Happy pretty hispanic latin gen z teen girl smiling face waving hand talking to webcam make video call at home talking chatting by virtual video call zoom app online videocall meeting. Webcamera view
4k00:10University Library: Smart Beautiful Black Girl Standing Next to Bookshelf Holding and Reading Text Book, Doing Research for Her Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Authentic Students Study and Suc
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
4k00:18Vertical Portrait of a Multiethnic Muslim Female Wearing Hijab and Glasses, Charmingly Smiling and Posing on Camera. Happy Diverse Young Woman in Casual Clothes Indoors.
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:17Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:14Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
4k00:23Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
Related video keywords
backgroundbeautifulblondecameracaucasiancharmingcheerfulcloseup close upcuteemotionemotional personenjoyeuropeanexcitedface expressionfashionfemalefriendlygirlgreyhappyheadhealthyjoyjoyfulladylaughlaughinglifestylelookingmakeupmodelnaturaloneplayfulportraitposingpositiveprettyreal casualskinslow motionsmilingstandingstudentstudiosuccesssweetwoman