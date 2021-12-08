All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait surprised man looking camera on yellow background. Closeup excited guy open mouth in slow motion. Smiling african american student shocked in studio. Customer client emotion. Stylish hipster
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083590926
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Surprised man looking at camera in slow motion. Handsome guy with wow expression. Close up young man posing on blue background. Portrait of smiling student in studio
4k00:1330s Young Handsome Funny African Man Looking Shocked and Astonished. Attractive Smart Ethnic Guy Standing Indoors with Emotional Amazed Glance Staring at Camera. Individuality Surprise Face Expression
4k00:08Portrait of amazed african american business man student shocked, saying WOW. Handsome black guy surprised to camera, opens his mouth with delight, emotions of happiness triumph on male face close-up
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:19Portrait of cheerful afro american man watching comedy in cinema. Joyful african american guy eating popcorn in movie house. Closeup happy afro male person laughing in movie theater.
4k00:19Shocked african american man watching scary film in movie theater. Portrait of bearded afro guy jumping in seat. Frightened afro american male person sprinkling popcorn in dark cinema.
4k00:13Portrait of young female person watching movie in dark hall. Attractive girl with long hair eating popcorn in movie theater in slow motion. Closeup beautiful woman enjoying interesting film in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:23Closeup smiling african man communicating with people at cinema. Portrait of disappointed afro american guy yawning at movie theater. Afro male person eating popcorn indoors in slow motion.
4k00:27Portrait of happy african man eating popcorn on funny film in 3d cinema. Closeup cheerful afro american guy laughing at movie theater. Joyful afro male person pointing with hand on screen indoors.
Related video keywords
african americanblackcameracloseup close upcoloremotionalexcitedface expressiongesturegesturingguyhappyindoorsinsidejoyfullookingmalemanmodelmoodmulti ethnicmulti racialmultiethnicmultiracialone emotionpersonportraitposingpositive handsomeshirtshockslow motionsmilingsmiling studentstandingstudentstudiostylestylish hipstersuccessfulsun glassessunglassessurprisesurprisedwowyellowyellow backgroundyoung