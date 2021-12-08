 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Closeup cheerful lady posing with happy face expression. in slow motion. Close up excited woman smiling on grey background. Smiling girl face in studio. Joyful fashion model face. Happy customer

S

By Stockbusters

  • Stock footage ID: 1083590905
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Multi screen of diverse workers of foodservice posing at camera and smiling. Images of happy team of restaurant: waitress, chef and baristas looking at camera. Small business success
4k00:06Multi screen of diverse workers of foodservice posing at camera and smiling. Images of happy team of restaurant: waitress, chef and baristas looking at camera. Small business success
Diverse beauty. Happy african american lady with dental braces smiling widely to camera, posing with asian and caucasian female friends over beige background
4k00:08Diverse beauty. Happy african american lady with dental braces smiling widely to camera, posing with asian and caucasian female friends over beige background
Happy pleased dark skinned woman looks on different sides with shy expression smiles broadly shows white teeth winks eye with flirt dressed in long sleeved jumper models over pink background
4k00:14Happy pleased dark skinned woman looks on different sides with shy expression smiles broadly shows white teeth winks eye with flirt dressed in long sleeved jumper models over pink background
Cheerful African American young beautiful woman dancing and having fun in front of the camera on the yellow back wall.
4k00:18Cheerful African American young beautiful woman dancing and having fun in front of the camera on the yellow back wall.
Attractive sexy girl with slim body, perfect face skin long hair in black lingerie posing over dark studio background in slow motion, erotica sensual desire passion feeling lifestyle fashion concept
hd00:20Attractive sexy girl with slim body, perfect face skin long hair in black lingerie posing over dark studio background in slow motion, erotica sensual desire passion feeling lifestyle fashion concept
Portrait of charming Caucasian young woman smiling to camera in neon pink light. Pretty happy brunette girl. Female face on neon tubes LED light on background.
4k00:15Portrait of charming Caucasian young woman smiling to camera in neon pink light. Pretty happy brunette girl. Female face on neon tubes LED light on background.
Nice Portrait of Beautiful Model in Center of Modern Studio in UV Filter. Trendy 20s Girl with Happy Smile and Joyful Face Expression Close Up. Cool Fashion for Youth Woman in Art Neon Light Indoors
4k00:08Nice Portrait of Beautiful Model in Center of Modern Studio in UV Filter. Trendy 20s Girl with Happy Smile and Joyful Face Expression Close Up. Cool Fashion for Youth Woman in Art Neon Light Indoors
Close up of the African American young pretty and cheerful girl dancing and having fun in front of the camera on the yellow wall background.
4k00:25Close up of the African American young pretty and cheerful girl dancing and having fun in front of the camera on the yellow wall background.
Same model in other videos
Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
4k00:17Cheerful women having fun in cinema. Joyful female friends eating popcorn in movie theater. Happy girls watching film in dark hall.
Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
4k00:19Young women watching film in dark hall. Surprised girl pointing on screen in cinema. Attractive female friends speaking in movie theater. Young girlfriends eating popcorn.
Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
4k00:14Closeup young woman watching interesting film in movie theater. Portrait of amazed girl looking at movie screen. Pretty lady spending evening in 3d cinema.
Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:23Scared women looking horror in dark hall. Frightened girls feeling scare in cinema. Shocked female friends eating popcorn in movie theater.
Portrait of real girl making grimaces at camera on grey background. Smiling woman making funny faces. Closeup cheerful model smiling at camera. Young woman having fun in studio. Joyful person face
4k00:26Portrait of real girl making grimaces at camera on grey background. Smiling woman making funny faces. Closeup cheerful model smiling at camera. Young woman having fun in studio. Joyful person face

Related video keywords