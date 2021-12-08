All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait handsome man making funny faces on yellow background. Closeup african american guy smiling at camera. Stylish man hipster in sunglasses making grimaces in studio. Male model fooling around
S
By Stockbusters
- Stock footage ID: 1083590884
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
hd00:07Portrait of black man very happy, smiling in urban background. An african american student sincerely smiles while standing in the middle of a city street. The guy is wearing a white t-shirt
4k00:06Collage of Group Attractive People of Different Ages and Multi-ethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Eyes Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Men, Equality, Diverse, Nationality View 4k
hd00:09Two black guys greet each other at a meeting. Outdoor portrait African students greeting and hugging, sun glare. Brotherhood and Equality Concept
4k00:15University Library: Talented Hispanic Boy Wearing Glasses Standing Next to Bookshelf Reads Book for His Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Low Angle Portrait
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Portrait of a Handsome Smart Male Student, Studying in University, Fondly Smiling on Camera. He Wears Glasses and Has Dark Curly Hair. Works on Computer in College. Applying His Knowledge and Skills.
4k00:22Handsome Smart Male Student, Studying in University with Diverse Multiethnic Classmates. He Works on Desktop Computer in College. Applying His Knowledge to Acquire Academic Skills in Class.
4k00:27Handsome Smart Male Student, Studying in University with Diverse Multiethnic Classmates. He Works on Desktop Computer in College. Applying His Knowledge to Acquire Academic Skills in Class.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Closeup amazed woman applauding at movie premiere in dark hall. Portrait of smiling girl enjoying film in movie theater. Happy female person spending evening in cinema.
4k00:19Portrait of cheerful afro american man watching comedy in cinema. Joyful african american guy eating popcorn in movie house. Closeup happy afro male person laughing in movie theater.
4k00:19Shocked african american man watching scary film in movie theater. Portrait of bearded afro guy jumping in seat. Frightened afro american male person sprinkling popcorn in dark cinema.
4k00:13Portrait of young female person watching movie in dark hall. Attractive girl with long hair eating popcorn in movie theater in slow motion. Closeup beautiful woman enjoying interesting film in cinema.
4k00:20Happy female model laughing with funny moment in dark hall. Portrait of beautiful girl watching comedy movie in cinema. Closeup cheerful woman eating popcorn in movie theater.
4k00:23Closeup smiling african man communicating with people at cinema. Portrait of disappointed afro american guy yawning at movie theater. Afro male person eating popcorn indoors in slow motion.
4k00:27Portrait of happy african man eating popcorn on funny film in 3d cinema. Closeup cheerful afro american guy laughing at movie theater. Joyful afro male person pointing with hand on screen indoors.
Related video keywords
african americanaloneblackcameracloseup close upcoloremotionemotionalface expressionfooling aroundfunnyfunny facesgesturegrimacesgrimacingguyhandsomehappyhaving funindoorsinsidejoyfulmakingmalemanmodelmoodmulti ethnicmulti racialmultiethnicmultiracialonepersonportraitposingpositivesilly shirtslow motionsmilingstandingstudentstudiostylish hipstersun glassessunglassesyellow backgroundyoung manyoung style