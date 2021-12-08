All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Senior man on hiking trip looking away at a view. Mature male hiker with backpack enjoying a view.
J
By Jacob Lund
- Stock footage ID: 1083583186
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31Back view of elderly couple holding hands while walking together in park . Senior couple on a walk in autumn nature. Happiness people lifestyle. Close up of elderly couple hand . Slow motion footage
hd00:40Back view of elderly couple holding hands while walking together in park . Senior couple on a walk in autumn nature. Happiness people lifestyle . Closeup of elderly couple hand . Slow motion footage
4k00:14Active senior caucasian couple hiking in mountains with backpacks, enjoying their adventure 4k
4k00:14Mature caucasian woman hiking in mountains with backpack, enjoying her adventure - tourism concept closeup 4k
4k00:17Mature caucasian couple on vacation, having a hike in spring mountains, spending time together after retirement together travelling - tourism, pension concept 4k