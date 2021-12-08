All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The surface of the water in the lake with small waves and reflections from the sun on the surface of the water.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083580270
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|515.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
hd00:31Defocused shot of a wavy water surface with a beautiful bokeh of sun glares which are reflected from the sea - seamless loop
hd00:54Hand touching water in the green forest river or lake. Travel enjoying feel the nature and life concept in slow motion.
hd00:26Glistening and shimmering ocean surface at sunset or twilight. Beautiful bokeh of dancing sun reflections on water in slow motion. 1920x1080