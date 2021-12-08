 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Confident female chef looking at the camera while standing alone on an organic farm. Self-sufficient young chef working from farm to table.

J

By Jacob Lund

  • Stock footage ID: 1083579109
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Old man baker portrait looking straight to the camera in a big bakery industry he enjoying the time at his work place
4k00:09Old man baker portrait looking straight to the camera in a big bakery industry he enjoying the time at his work place
Happy stylish African American woman, generation z female with Afro hair looks at camera stands in cafe interior. Smiling mixed race latin young woman headshot portrait. Work for international
4k00:18Happy stylish African American woman, generation z female with Afro hair looks at camera stands in cafe interior. Smiling mixed race latin young woman headshot portrait. Work for international
Portrait of a happy young trainee chef or worker in a commercial kitchen. The rest of the team of staff are working together, preparing food in the background. In slow motion.
hd00:14Portrait of a happy young trainee chef or worker in a commercial kitchen. The rest of the team of staff are working together, preparing food in the background. In slow motion.
Commercial face of a amazing woman baker looking straight to the camera and smile cute background his colleague baker dancing and moving funny beside their table work. slow motions
4k00:10Commercial face of a amazing woman baker looking straight to the camera and smile cute background his colleague baker dancing and moving funny beside their table work. slow motions
Portrait of key workers industry professionals, Doctor, Teacher, Chef, Supermarket, Delivery, and infrastructure worker, looking to camera, group of professionals split screen
4k00:06Portrait of key workers industry professionals, Doctor, Teacher, Chef, Supermarket, Delivery, and infrastructure worker, looking to camera, group of professionals split screen
Portrait of female chef and restaurant owner
4k00:06Portrait of female chef and restaurant owner
Beautiful and charismatic woman baker in a stylish uniform smiling large in front of the camera in a big bakery industry
4k00:13Beautiful and charismatic woman baker in a stylish uniform smiling large in front of the camera in a big bakery industry
Smiling pretty lady baker holding a basket with fresh baked bread in a bakery factory
4k00:10Smiling pretty lady baker holding a basket with fresh baked bread in a bakery factory
Same model in other videos
Self-sustainable female farmer holding a box full of fresh vegetable produce on her farm. Happy young farmer smiling at the camera after a successful harvest in her vegetable garden.
4k00:17Self-sustainable female farmer holding a box full of fresh vegetable produce on her farm. Happy young farmer smiling at the camera after a successful harvest in her vegetable garden.
Self-sustainable female farmer planting a seedling into the ground in her organic garden. Woman's hands placing a sapling into the soil on an agricultural field.
4k00:19Self-sustainable female farmer planting a seedling into the ground in her organic garden. Woman's hands placing a sapling into the soil on an agricultural field.
Self-sufficient female farmer carrying a basket full of freshly picked vegetables on her organic farm. Female farmer walking through her garden while harvesting vegetable produce.
4k00:18Self-sufficient female farmer carrying a basket full of freshly picked vegetables on her organic farm. Female farmer walking through her garden while harvesting vegetable produce.
Happy female farmer standing in her vegetable garden;Happy organic farmer smiling while standing in the middle of her vegetable garden. Young female farmer admiring her growing vegetable crops on her
4k00:15Happy female farmer standing in her vegetable garden;Happy organic farmer smiling while standing in the middle of her vegetable garden. Young female farmer admiring her growing vegetable crops on her

Related video keywords