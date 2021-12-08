 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Self-sufficient female farmer carrying a basket full of freshly picked vegetables on her organic farm. Female farmer walking through her garden while harvesting vegetable produce.

J

By Jacob Lund

  • Stock footage ID: 1083579106
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV24.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Young happy farming couple carrying basket full of produce on their farm at sunset
hd00:21Young happy farming couple carrying basket full of produce on their farm at sunset
Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
hd00:34Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
At sunset, two farmers are walking along the field. . Slow motion
hd00:24At sunset, two farmers are walking along the field. . Slow motion
Female customer choosing tomatoes while carrying various plastic shopping bags filled with vegetables at a farmers street market.
hd00:11Female customer choosing tomatoes while carrying various plastic shopping bags filled with vegetables at a farmers street market.
Sunset view of a Black African female farmer carrying a box of beautiful freshly picked vegetables on her head. Carrying a load on the head is a cultural way to transport goods.
4k00:22Sunset view of a Black African female farmer carrying a box of beautiful freshly picked vegetables on her head. Carrying a load on the head is a cultural way to transport goods.
Two Asian couple farmers working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man harvesting green oak and passing to woman. The girl carrying box then walking to store it in the green house farm.
4k00:14Two Asian couple farmers working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man harvesting green oak and passing to woman. The girl carrying box then walking to store it in the green house farm.
Cotton harvesting. Young indian female harvester walking down the blooming cotton field, and carrying a plate full of fiber on her head - agriculture, manual labor 4k
4k00:15Cotton harvesting. Young indian female harvester walking down the blooming cotton field, and carrying a plate full of fiber on her head - agriculture, manual labor 4k
Young happy farming couple carrying basket full of produce on their farm at sunset
hd00:15Young happy farming couple carrying basket full of produce on their farm at sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer man, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:18Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer man, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer woman, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:09Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer woman, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer woman, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer woman, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer man, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village duck farmer man, transporting a duck and walking in Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Same model in other videos
Self-sustainable female farmer holding a box full of fresh vegetable produce on her farm. Happy young farmer smiling at the camera after a successful harvest in her vegetable garden.
4k00:17Self-sustainable female farmer holding a box full of fresh vegetable produce on her farm. Happy young farmer smiling at the camera after a successful harvest in her vegetable garden.
Self-sustainable female farmer planting a seedling into the ground in her organic garden. Woman's hands placing a sapling into the soil on an agricultural field.
4k00:19Self-sustainable female farmer planting a seedling into the ground in her organic garden. Woman's hands placing a sapling into the soil on an agricultural field.
Confident female chef looking at the camera while standing alone on an organic farm. Self-sufficient young chef working from farm to table.
4k00:13Confident female chef looking at the camera while standing alone on an organic farm. Self-sufficient young chef working from farm to table.
Happy female farmer standing in her vegetable garden;Happy organic farmer smiling while standing in the middle of her vegetable garden. Young female farmer admiring her growing vegetable crops on her
4k00:15Happy female farmer standing in her vegetable garden;Happy organic farmer smiling while standing in the middle of her vegetable garden. Young female farmer admiring her growing vegetable crops on her

Related video keywords