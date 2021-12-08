 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial of trees along creek during winter snowfall. Drone flight between snowflakes. Farmland establishing shot of first snow of season.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576286
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4369 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV68.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.5 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial drone establishing shot of white winter Rosa Khutor resort in Sochi. Snow covered trees. Evening illumination. After sunset. Flying low above snow forest
4k00:18Aerial drone establishing shot of white winter Rosa Khutor resort in Sochi. Snow covered trees. Evening illumination. After sunset. Flying low above snow forest
Snow river in Snowy mountains of Australia – power generating dam part of Snowy hydro electricity plan
4k00:26Snow river in Snowy mountains of Australia – power generating dam part of Snowy hydro electricity plan
Aerial shot flying through frozen winter canyon with river flowing below. Snow covered mountains on cold winter day. Pristine nature environment.
4k00:22Aerial shot flying through frozen winter canyon with river flowing below. Snow covered mountains on cold winter day. Pristine nature environment.
Winter morning flight over footbridge near famous Parish church St. Sebastian, in Ramsau, Berchtesgaden, Bavarian Alps Germany.
hd00:21Winter morning flight over footbridge near famous Parish church St. Sebastian, in Ramsau, Berchtesgaden, Bavarian Alps Germany.
flock of wild geese flying over the lake during migration period, Dobrogea, Romania
4k00:37flock of wild geese flying over the lake during migration period, Dobrogea, Romania
Aerial, Wide Landscape At Tamtetoucht, Morocco. Graded and stabilized version. Watch also for the native material, straight out of the camera.
4k00:22Aerial, Wide Landscape At Tamtetoucht, Morocco. Graded and stabilized version. Watch also for the native material, straight out of the camera.
Flash Flood in the desert Waterfall- Aerial Footage Swifts flying around waterfall ,Wadi Hever, Drone shot, Judea Desert, Israel
4k00:13Flash Flood in the desert Waterfall- Aerial Footage Swifts flying around waterfall ,Wadi Hever, Drone shot, Judea Desert, Israel
Birds eye looking down and flying over a river in a snow covered canyon/valley. Steep cliffs and dark water, pristine snow.
4k00:21Birds eye looking down and flying over a river in a snow covered canyon/valley. Steep cliffs and dark water, pristine snow.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
4k00:12Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
Aerial Shot Of Creek Amidst Snowcapped Mountain Range, Drone Descending Forward Towards Tourists Hiking At Hot Creek Geological Site - Mammoth Lakes, California
4k00:19Aerial Shot Of Creek Amidst Snowcapped Mountain Range, Drone Descending Forward Towards Tourists Hiking At Hot Creek Geological Site - Mammoth Lakes, California
Aerial Shot Of Creek Emitting Steam Amidst Snow During Winter, Drone Flying Forward Over Hot Creek Geological Site Against Sky - Mammoth Lakes, California
4k00:22Aerial Shot Of Creek Emitting Steam Amidst Snow During Winter, Drone Flying Forward Over Hot Creek Geological Site Against Sky - Mammoth Lakes, California
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Oregon Cascade Range in winter. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:21Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Oregon Cascade Range in winter. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords