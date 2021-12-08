 
Stock video

Close up view of a baby spotted woodpecker (Dendrocopos major) waiting patiently for the mother to bring food through nest hole in the tree.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576223
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4203.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV76.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.1 MB

