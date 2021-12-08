 
Brodno Wielkie lake vicinity with endless green forest in Poland Aerial view on cloudy day

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576178
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4191.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV47.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.4 MB

