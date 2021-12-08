 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial tracking shot of Amish horse and buggy on rural country road during winter snowstorm. Church in distance.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576157
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4281.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial of Amish horse and buggy traveling uphill passes people in the road. Gordonville, PA Concept: summer, Amish, nostalgic, traditional, Americana, idyllic farming no wires
hd00:10Aerial of Amish horse and buggy traveling uphill passes people in the road. Gordonville, PA Concept: summer, Amish, nostalgic, traditional, Americana, idyllic farming no wires
Amish buggy with horse driving over empty road in rural area. Shot in Intercourse, PA in winter. A beautiful snow covered rural town with farms, meadows, farmlands and a small village center.
4k00:11Amish buggy with horse driving over empty road in rural area. Shot in Intercourse, PA in winter. A beautiful snow covered rural town with farms, meadows, farmlands and a small village center.
South District, Israel - January 27, 2019: Dark brown horse pulling a Carriage with people on a dirt path surrounded by lush green pasture - Top down aerial follow footage.
4k00:31South District, Israel - January 27, 2019: Dark brown horse pulling a Carriage with people on a dirt path surrounded by lush green pasture - Top down aerial follow footage.
Drone Shot of Amish Buggy on Rural Road
4k00:14Drone Shot of Amish Buggy on Rural Road
Drone Shot of Amish Buggy on Rural Road
4k00:16Drone Shot of Amish Buggy on Rural Road
Strasburg, Pennsylvania / United States - 10 19 2017: Strasburg, Pennsylvania, October 2017 - Strasburg Rail Raod, Steam Trains running along Amish Countryside
4k00:25Strasburg, Pennsylvania / United States - 10 19 2017: Strasburg, Pennsylvania, October 2017 - Strasburg Rail Raod, Steam Trains running along Amish Countryside
Aerial traditional Amish horse and buggy trots past a horse grazing in a pasture next to a large farmhouse, barn, and multiple silos, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Concept: Amish,lifestyle,culture
4k00:12Aerial traditional Amish horse and buggy trots past a horse grazing in a pasture next to a large farmhouse, barn, and multiple silos, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Concept: Amish,lifestyle,culture
Aerial long shot Amish horse and buggy travel down the road into Amish country Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Concept: Amish,old-fashion,travel
4k00:10Aerial long shot Amish horse and buggy travel down the road into Amish country Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Concept: Amish,old-fashion,travel

Related video keywords