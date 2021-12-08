 
0

Stock video

Aerial truck shot of large home and barn estate during winter snow storm. Snowflakes fall. Establishing shot.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576136
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4271.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.1 MB

