All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Leafless Vineyard on Wire during the Winter Season - static close up
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083576121
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|215.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
agricultureautumnbranchbucolicclose upcountrifiedcountrycountrysidedormanteuropefallfarmfarmingfieldfield farmfrancegrapesgrapevinegrapevinesgrassharvesthilllandlandscapeleaflesslinedoldorganicpergolapropertypruneprunedprunningrhone valleyrowsseasonalspringspring timetain l'hermitagetarnvinaculturevinevinesvineyardwidewinterwireworkwrapped