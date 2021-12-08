 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young preschool Girl outdoors in autumn showing genuine emotion of happiness

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083576100
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV592.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

A little girl swinging, slow motion, silhouette in the sky, lens flare
4k00:13A little girl swinging, slow motion, silhouette in the sky, lens flare
Happy girl in rays of the sun. Girl face in park close-up. Dream girl. Happy face of a child in rays of sun. Child smiles at camera. Girl dream. Face close-up. Happy child in park.Beautiful face
4k00:21Happy girl in rays of the sun. Girl face in park close-up. Dream girl. Happy face of a child in rays of sun. Child smiles at camera. Girl dream. Face close-up. Happy child in park.Beautiful face
Siblings swinging in time together, slow motion, silhouette in the sky
4k00:13Siblings swinging in time together, slow motion, silhouette in the sky
Japanese children running in the park
hd00:29Japanese children running in the park
Amusement park dream concept. Happy girl swinging on swing in park at sunset. Child plays with wooden swing childhood dream, airplane pilot flights to sky. Happy family. Girl swinging on swing in park
4k00:19Amusement park dream concept. Happy girl swinging on swing in park at sunset. Child plays with wooden swing childhood dream, airplane pilot flights to sky. Happy family. Girl swinging on swing in park
Happy cute family of girls playing catch-up on the field in the park. Sister's kid dream and run in the park. Kid girls play the field in the park. Happy cute family dreaming and running in the park
hd00:16Happy cute family of girls playing catch-up on the field in the park. Sister's kid dream and run in the park. Kid girls play the field in the park. Happy cute family dreaming and running in the park
Back to school, Happy schoolboy, Learn lessons. A woman in a mask takes her child to school and hugs him. School season during a pandemic
4k00:20 Back to school, Happy schoolboy, Learn lessons. A woman in a mask takes her child to school and hugs him. School season during a pandemic
Children wearing witch costumes with hats playing with pumpkin with a burning candle in autumn Park on Halloween. boy and girl scare each other. Kids trick or treat.
hd00:07Children wearing witch costumes with hats playing with pumpkin with a burning candle in autumn Park on Halloween. boy and girl scare each other. Kids trick or treat.
Same model in other videos
Young child reading old book in Cozy Sofa
4k00:08Young child reading old book in Cozy Sofa
Young female child with blonde hair turning towards camera and smile with lake water in background
4k00:12Young female child with blonde hair turning towards camera and smile with lake water in background
Pregnant mother and young daughter preparing for baby. Tracking shot.
4k00:12Pregnant mother and young daughter preparing for baby. Tracking shot.
Young caucasian girl smiles and laughs while sitting on couch in family home. Static shot.
4k00:09Young caucasian girl smiles and laughs while sitting on couch in family home. Static shot.
Close up of young girl’s face while reading a book on couch. Static shot.
4k00:12Close up of young girl’s face while reading a book on couch. Static shot.
Young girl sits on couch reading a book covered by a blanket. Tilt down shot.
4k00:08Young girl sits on couch reading a book covered by a blanket. Tilt down shot.
Young blonde girl captivated reading book. Static view and close up
4k00:19Young blonde girl captivated reading book. Static view and close up
Blonde little girl relaxes while reading book on sofa at night. Handheld
4k00:15Blonde little girl relaxes while reading book on sofa at night. Handheld

Related video keywords