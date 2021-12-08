All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial view of Downtown Vancouver Skyline And Stanley Park During Sunset in a cloudy Day in 4K
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083576007
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|152.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|46 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Aerial overhead view downtown Vancouver office skyscrapers and commuter vehicles traveling on city streets British Columbia Canada RED WEAPON
4k01:00Beautiful Cinematic Shot of the Lions Gate Bridge during Sunset Moving from Side to Side in Vancouver Canada
4k00:24Stunning Drone Aerial Shot Over the Vancouver Marina, Moving Closer to the Cityscape Skyscrapers Canada.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:26Vancouver, Canada circa-2018. Aerial view of BC Place Stadium and Downtown Vancouver. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.