 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Child watching a cartoon with a digital tablet in the studio with a gray background and copy space.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575959
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV259.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Curious cute preschool kid girl using digital tablet technology device lying on carpet floor alone. Small child hold pad computer surfing internet play game at home. Children tech addiction concept
4k00:06Curious cute preschool kid girl using digital tablet technology device lying on carpet floor alone. Small child hold pad computer surfing internet play game at home. Children tech addiction concept
Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
Portrait of happy father and kids using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
4k00:24Portrait of happy father and kids using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
Camera zooming in of the small teen boy in glasses and plaid shirt watching something on the tablet device at the desk in the cozy kid's room.Epidemic Self isolation,Social distancing, child, kid Home
4k00:15Camera zooming in of the small teen boy in glasses and plaid shirt watching something on the tablet device at the desk in the cozy kid's room.Epidemic Self isolation,Social distancing, child, kid Home
Portrait of happy father and daughter using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
4k00:22Portrait of happy father and daughter using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
Family movie theater. Little girl and her parents enjoying watching cartoons online and eating popcorn in the tent at home. Self isolation, home quarantine.
hd00:13Family movie theater. Little girl and her parents enjoying watching cartoons online and eating popcorn in the tent at home. Self isolation, home quarantine.
Mother, the daughter and the son watch video
hd00:24Mother, the daughter and the son watch video
Portrait of a happy bearded father with children using a digital tablet on the bed in the Christmas evening
4k00:10Portrait of a happy bearded father with children using a digital tablet on the bed in the Christmas evening

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sister watching cartoons or playing games together with tablet on carpet in living room at home. technology, new generation, family.learning
4k00:20Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sister watching cartoons or playing games together with tablet on carpet in living room at home. technology, new generation, family.learning
Cinematic close up shot of curious toddler baby boy is watching movie or cartoon on laptop at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family, connection, vision of the future of children with web
4k00:22Cinematic close up shot of curious toddler baby boy is watching movie or cartoon on laptop at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family, connection, vision of the future of children with web
Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sisters watching cartoons or playing games together with smart phone on carpet in living room at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family.
4k00:16Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sisters watching cartoons or playing games together with smart phone on carpet in living room at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family.
Same model in other videos
Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
4k00:05Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
Child watching a cartoon with a digital tablet in the studio with a gray background and copy space.
4k00:11Child watching a cartoon with a digital tablet in the studio with a gray background and copy space.
Happy little Asian girl using a smartphone for video call, waving hand and speaking and talking with a smile greeting teacher and classmates.
4k00:08Happy little Asian girl using a smartphone for video call, waving hand and speaking and talking with a smile greeting teacher and classmates.
Child watching digital tablet for education at home and looking at cheerful camera.
4k00:10Child watching digital tablet for education at home and looking at cheerful camera.
Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
4k00:06Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
4k00:15Child playing on the chair at home and looking at camera. Kids happy concept.
Close up of little Asian girl concentrate on food, smile and eat crispy butter toast happily at home
4k00:12Close up of little Asian girl concentrate on food, smile and eat crispy butter toast happily at home
Child using digital tablet sitting near the table to watch cartoon. Record held in studio with gray background.
4k00:08Child using digital tablet sitting near the table to watch cartoon. Record held in studio with gray background.

Related video keywords