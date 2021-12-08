All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Child watching a cartoon with a digital tablet in the studio with a gray background and copy space.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083575959
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|259.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Curious cute preschool kid girl using digital tablet technology device lying on carpet floor alone. Small child hold pad computer surfing internet play game at home. Children tech addiction concept
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
4k00:24Portrait of happy father and kids using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
4k00:15Camera zooming in of the small teen boy in glasses and plaid shirt watching something on the tablet device at the desk in the cozy kid's room.Epidemic Self isolation,Social distancing, child, kid Home
4k00:22Portrait of happy father and daughter using a tablet on sofa in the evening in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of family entertainment, education, technology
hd00:13Family movie theater. Little girl and her parents enjoying watching cartoons online and eating popcorn in the tent at home. Self isolation, home quarantine.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sister watching cartoons or playing games together with tablet on carpet in living room at home. technology, new generation, family.learning
4k00:22Cinematic close up shot of curious toddler baby boy is watching movie or cartoon on laptop at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family, connection, vision of the future of children with web
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Child watching a cartoon with a digital tablet in the studio with a gray background and copy space.
4k00:08Happy little Asian girl using a smartphone for video call, waving hand and speaking and talking with a smile greeting teacher and classmates.
4k00:12Close up of little Asian girl concentrate on food, smile and eat crispy butter toast happily at home
Related video keywords
3 year old4k5gadorableasianattractivebackgroundbeautifulblinkingcartooncheerfulchildchildhoodchildhood conceptconceptcopy spacecutedigital tabletdressemotionentertainmentexpressivefacefringefungirlgraygray backgroundhappyhomekidlittlelooklooking at cameraonlinepersonphotogenicportraitpositiveprettysmilingspacestudiotablettechnologythaithailandwirelessyoung