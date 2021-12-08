All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup hands wearing red protective household gloves cleaning and disinfects table for protective COIVD-19 pandemic.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083575698
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|461.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19A male employee is wiping a restaurant chair, use alcohol spray to disinfect and wipe thoroughly with a clean cloth, cleaning it to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, footage 4K.
4k00:04A male employee cleaning the white wall in the restaurant. He used alcohol to disinfect and wiped a clean cloth over it, cleaning it to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, footage 4K.
4k00:12Male staff cleaning white chair legs. He used alcohol to disinfect and wiped a clean cloth over it, cleaning it to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, footage 4K.
4k00:13Male staff cleaning white chair legs. He used alcohol to disinfect and wiped a clean cloth over it, cleaning it to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, footage 4K.
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Portrait of an Asia young female who is wearing a face shield with mask rounded around her face from a frontal perspective to protect her glasses and eyes, scene of slow motion.4K 23.97fps
4k00:16Close up of tired woman massaging rubbing stiff sore neck tensed muscles fatigued from work in incorrect posture feeling hurt joint shoulder back pain ache close up rearview. Healthcare concept
4k00:23Women doing hands stretching and exercising to protect office syndrome and hand arthritis after work at home office day. Health care easy self massage concept.
4k00:25Detail hands stretching and exercising to protect office syndrome and hand arthritis after work at home office day. Health care easy self massage concept.
4k00:24Women doing hands stretching after intense home office day protect office syndrome. Health care concept.
4k00:15Closeup hands wearing red protective household gloves cleaning and disinfects table for protective COIVD-19 pandemic.
4k00:24Close Up hands taking notes on a notebook about planning for working from home in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related video keywords
antibacterialantisepticcafeteriacarecleancleanercleaningcleanlinesscleansercoronaviruscovidcovid19disinfectdisinfectantdisinfectingdustepidemicglovehandhealthhomehousehouseholdhousekeepinghousewifehouseworkhygienehygienicindoorpandemicpersonpreventionpreventiveprotectprotectionprotectivequarantinerestaurantsafetysanitizeservicesurfacetableviruswashingwipewipingwomanworking