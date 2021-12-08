 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Two leopards lying in shade, snarling and playful interaction, Africa

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575617
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV581.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Lion cub tackles his dad round the neck
hd00:33Lion cub tackles his dad round the neck
White lion cub walks away from dad
hd00:17White lion cub walks away from dad
Thirsty lion cub lying down drinking closeup then attacked playfully by other cub. CloseUp shot
4k00:08Thirsty lion cub lying down drinking closeup then attacked playfully by other cub. CloseUp shot
White lion cub predator
hd00:57White lion cub predator
Scottish Fold smart cat playing in a smartphone, lying on a yellow rug. Pet and information technology.
hd00:15Scottish Fold smart cat playing in a smartphone, lying on a yellow rug. Pet and information technology.
Playful meerkats lying on their backs in warm sand roll and bite at each other as they amuse themselves. Slow motion view of meerkats playing and relaxing in the sun.
hd00:15Playful meerkats lying on their backs in warm sand roll and bite at each other as they amuse themselves. Slow motion view of meerkats playing and relaxing in the sun.
Adult lion rolls on the dry grass and licks its paws, close up, profile shot.
4k00:37Adult lion rolls on the dry grass and licks its paws, close up, profile shot.
Scottish Fold smart cat playing in a smartphone, lying on a white sheet. Pet and information technology.
hd00:18Scottish Fold smart cat playing in a smartphone, lying on a white sheet. Pet and information technology.

Related video keywords