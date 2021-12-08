 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Traditional mill and home, barn in Lancaster County PA during winter snowstorm. Aerial establishing shot.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575509
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4458.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV60.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of valley in Wisconsin. Farm fields covered in snow. Historic flour mill in the field with pond nearby. Aging barn still standing.
4k00:24Aerial view of valley in Wisconsin. Farm fields covered in snow. Historic flour mill in the field with pond nearby. Aging barn still standing.
Revealing shot of Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:10Revealing shot of Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
Famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:11Famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
Aerial view of famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:17Aerial view of famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania from the air, slow dolly shot of vintage three-story stone building with a small stream in the background, winter time, snow-covered landscape
4k00:26Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania from the air, slow dolly shot of vintage three-story stone building with a small stream in the background, winter time, snow-covered landscape
Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania in winter, built in 1737 and operating still nowadays. A popular tourist attraction in Pennsylvania depicting traditional ways of life and farming
4k00:10Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania in winter, built in 1737 and operating still nowadays. A popular tourist attraction in Pennsylvania depicting traditional ways of life and farming
Rural landscape in winter, a small town in northeastern America, Amish country, Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, at the end of the shot revealing Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania
4k00:15Rural landscape in winter, a small town in northeastern America, Amish country, Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, at the end of the shot revealing Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania
Aerial approach to a snow-covered red farmhouse with barn and two silos, Amish country Lancaster Pennsylvania Concept: winter, holidays, cold, snow traditional, nostalgic
hd00:11Aerial approach to a snow-covered red farmhouse with barn and two silos, Amish country Lancaster Pennsylvania Concept: winter, holidays, cold, snow traditional, nostalgic

Related video keywords