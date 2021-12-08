All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Traditional mill and home, barn in Lancaster County PA during winter snowstorm. Aerial establishing shot.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083575509
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|458.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Aerial view of valley in Wisconsin. Farm fields covered in snow. Historic flour mill in the field with pond nearby. Aging barn still standing.
4k00:10Revealing shot of Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:11Famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:17Aerial view of famous Erb's mill covered bridge in winter landscape in northeastern America, Lancaster County, a traditional farm with red barns in background
4k00:26Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania from the air, slow dolly shot of vintage three-story stone building with a small stream in the background, winter time, snow-covered landscape
4k00:10Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania in winter, built in 1737 and operating still nowadays. A popular tourist attraction in Pennsylvania depicting traditional ways of life and farming
4k00:15Rural landscape in winter, a small town in northeastern America, Amish country, Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, at the end of the shot revealing Mascot Roller Mills, Ressler mill Pennsylvania
Related video keywords
aboveaerialagricultureamericanbarnbarrencountrysidedroneestablishing shotfarmfarmhousefarmlandflakesflourflurriesflyfoodhistoricholidayhomehouselancaster countymascotmillnatureoutdoorsoutsideoverheadpennsylvaniaresslerroadrollerruralsceneryscenicseasonalsnowsnow coveredsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormsnowytranquiltreesunited statesusaweatherwheatwinter