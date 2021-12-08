 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Touristic marina village at La Romana marina in Dominican Republic. Aerial forward

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575380
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4543 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV161.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV31.9 MB

Related stock videos

Amazing Aegean Bodrum castle drone sunset footage
hd00:07Amazing Aegean Bodrum castle drone sunset footage
Ischia Bridge and marina village on the island of Ischia, Bay of Naples Italy
4k00:22Ischia Bridge and marina village on the island of Ischia, Bay of Naples Italy
Aerial view over Killaloe and Ballina. A glorious location on the banks of the River Shannon. Two heritage towns situated on the south end of Lough Derg. Killaloe, Co Clare and Ballina, Co Tipperary
4k00:17Aerial view over Killaloe and Ballina. A glorious location on the banks of the River Shannon. Two heritage towns situated on the south end of Lough Derg. Killaloe, Co Clare and Ballina, Co Tipperary
Aerial view over Killaloe and Ballina. A magnificent location on the banks of the River Shannon. Two heritage towns situated on the south end of Lough Derg separated by a narrow 13 arched stone bridge
4k00:22Aerial view over Killaloe and Ballina. A magnificent location on the banks of the River Shannon. Two heritage towns situated on the south end of Lough Derg separated by a narrow 13 arched stone bridge
Drone flying sideways over the Port of Andratx, Mallorca during the red sunset hour.
4k00:26Drone flying sideways over the Port of Andratx, Mallorca during the red sunset hour.
aerial drone shot of Procida island in Italy
4k00:16aerial drone shot of Procida island in Italy
Beach tourist attractions located in Batam along with private boat parking
4k00:17Beach tourist attractions located in Batam along with private boat parking
Aerial over Dart river in Kingswear, Devon w UK, many sailing boats on the river in the middle of the green shore
4k00:14Aerial over Dart river in Kingswear, Devon w UK, many sailing boats on the river in the middle of the green shore

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Birdseye Aerial View of Azure Sea Harbour with Beautiful Islands with Forests.Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Birdseye Aerial View of Azure Sea Harbour with Beautiful Islands with Forests.Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.

Related video keywords