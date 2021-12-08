All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial reveal of red covered bridge during winter snowstorm. Beautiful nature in Lancaster County Pennsylvania, USA.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083575278
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|236.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|46.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Aerial view of lone triumphant climber remote wilderness Mountain Peak snow covered landscape, Troublesome Glacier, Alaska, USA shot on RED EPIC, 4K, UHD, Ultra HD resolution
4k00:27Aerial top of the world view of lone climber remote wilderness Mountain Peak snow covered landscape, Troublesome Glacier, Alaska, USA shot on RED EPIC, 4K, UHD, Ultra HD resolution
4k00:25Aerial rainbow mountain landscape in 4k. Drone footage showing the most beautiful valley in Zhangye National Geopark, with sandstone hills covered by colorful pattern. Zhangye Danxia, Gansu, China.
4k00:13Approaching one of the most beautiful rainbow mountains in Zhangye National Geopark, part 3 of a continuous 3 part series. Aerial view on grass-covered sandstone hills in front of a colorful mountain
4k00:20Aerial top view of a grass fire. Fly over Wild fire. Flying above burnt field. Environmental issues. Ecology concept. California wildfires. Fire in united states of America
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:43SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - hills of red and black in Southern California covered in ash and fire retardant in the aftermath of a brush fire.
4k00:16ICELAND - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over snow covered lava flows at the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialamericaamericanblizzardbridgechristmascoldcountycoveredcovered bridgecreekdroneestablishing shotfarmfarmlandfestiveflakesflightflurriesforestholidaylancasteroutsideoverheadpapennsylvaniapostcardredreflectionriverruralseasonalsnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormsnowystreamtreesunited statesusawaterweatherwhitewhiteoutwinterwoodwoodland