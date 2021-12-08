 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Drone descending over Borucino meteorological institute facility with a view of Radunskie Lake and green forests of Poland

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575275
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4197.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.4 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial backwards shot of beautiful idyllic lake with forest trees and weather station or meteorological office in Poland - 4K Drone
4k00:10Aerial backwards shot of beautiful idyllic lake with forest trees and weather station or meteorological office in Poland - 4K Drone

Related video keywords