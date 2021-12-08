 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial reveal of red brick mansion decorated for Christmas. Snow falling during morning sunrise on large estate.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083575167
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4322.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.6 MB

Related stock videos

Blue Matterhorn Mountain in Winter Day and Hiker Man. Switzerland. Aerial View. Reveal Shot. Drone Flies Forward, Camera Tilts Up
4k00:09Blue Matterhorn Mountain in Winter Day and Hiker Man. Switzerland. Aerial View. Reveal Shot. Drone Flies Forward, Camera Tilts Up
Aerial footage of Santiago de Chile, revealing the financial district, some tennis court and The Andes Mountains from the air.
hd00:32Aerial footage of Santiago de Chile, revealing the financial district, some tennis court and The Andes Mountains from the air.
Salt Lake City, Utah circa-2017, Fly over snow covered hills to reveal Salt Lake City
4k00:23Salt Lake City, Utah circa-2017, Fly over snow covered hills to reveal Salt Lake City
4K Aerial Drone view Landwasser Viaduct World Heritage Sight with Bernina Express in winter scenery in the Swiss Alps backwards fly through
4k00:334K Aerial Drone view Landwasser Viaduct World Heritage Sight with Bernina Express in winter scenery in the Swiss Alps backwards fly through
Slow high altitude reveal of Himalayas and snow capped Dhaulagiri, Annapurna mountains and deep Pokhara valley by ascending, panning aerial drone view from Sarangkot, Nepal. 4k 1.9:1 23.976fps
4k00:30Slow high altitude reveal of Himalayas and snow capped Dhaulagiri, Annapurna mountains and deep Pokhara valley by ascending, panning aerial drone view from Sarangkot, Nepal. 4k 1.9:1 23.976fps
Drone Aerial of Lausanne located at the lake geneva in winter during the holiday season. The scenic lac lehman shows reveals the mountain landscape on the french side of the lake. Switzerland, Europe.
4k00:11Drone Aerial of Lausanne located at the lake geneva in winter during the holiday season. The scenic lac lehman shows reveals the mountain landscape on the french side of the lake. Switzerland, Europe.
Aerial of Marvel Lake revealed
sd00:13Aerial of Marvel Lake revealed
Moscow State University and Illuminated Moscow Skyline at Frosty Winter Evening. Russia. Aerial View. Drone is Flying Backward and Upward. Establishing Shot.
4k00:38Moscow State University and Illuminated Moscow Skyline at Frosty Winter Evening. Russia. Aerial View. Drone is Flying Backward and Upward. Establishing Shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of South Sister Mountain at sunrise. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:29Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of South Sister Mountain at sunrise. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of Mt. Bachelor from Broken Top. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:26Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of Mt. Bachelor from Broken Top. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of Mt. Bachelor at sunrise. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial reveal of Mt. Bachelor at sunrise. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords