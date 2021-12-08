All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Drone shot of White Pocket and the desert at the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, United States.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083574987
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|519.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29DUBAI, UAE - JANUARY 2, 2017: Aerial view of Burj Khalifa downtown Dubai at sunset. The Burj al Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world, standing at 829.8 m (2,722 ft). Scenic dusk 4K scene.
4k00:05Aerial view of 4x4 off road land vehicle taking tourists on desert dune bashing safari in Dubai, UAE
4k00:12Aerial drone footage on a sunny day above sand dunes of Peru. Close to Ica and Huacachina. Similar to Sahara and Emirates Deserts. Boogie cars driving and people sandboarding. Color Corrected.