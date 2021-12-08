 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Drone shot of White Pocket and the desert at the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, United States.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083574987
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV519.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.8 MB

Related stock videos

Syria outskirts of Deir ez-Zor. hail rocket launchers fire
4k00:07Syria outskirts of Deir ez-Zor. hail rocket launchers fire
Flying backwards over picturesque sand dunes in the Arabian desert
hd00:20Flying backwards over picturesque sand dunes in the Arabian desert
Group of camels being herded over sand dunes in the Arabian desert
hd00:20Group of camels being herded over sand dunes in the Arabian desert
DUBAI, UAE - JANUARY 2, 2017: Aerial view of Burj Khalifa downtown Dubai at sunset. The Burj al Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world, standing at 829.8 m (2,722 ft). Scenic dusk 4K scene.
4k00:29DUBAI, UAE - JANUARY 2, 2017: Aerial view of Burj Khalifa downtown Dubai at sunset. The Burj al Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world, standing at 829.8 m (2,722 ft). Scenic dusk 4K scene.
Aerial view of 4x4 off road land vehicle taking tourists on desert dune bashing safari in Dubai, UAE
4k00:05Aerial view of 4x4 off road land vehicle taking tourists on desert dune bashing safari in Dubai, UAE
Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog
4k00:23Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog
Aerial drone footage on a sunny day above sand dunes of Peru. Close to Ica and Huacachina. Similar to Sahara and Emirates Deserts. Boogie cars driving and people sandboarding. Color Corrected.
4k00:12Aerial drone footage on a sunny day above sand dunes of Peru. Close to Ica and Huacachina. Similar to Sahara and Emirates Deserts. Boogie cars driving and people sandboarding. Color Corrected.
Aerial rainbow mountain landscape in 4k. Drone footage showing the most beautiful valley in Zhangye National Geopark, with sandstone hills covered by colorful pattern. Zhangye Danxia, Gansu, China.
4k00:25Aerial rainbow mountain landscape in 4k. Drone footage showing the most beautiful valley in Zhangye National Geopark, with sandstone hills covered by colorful pattern. Zhangye Danxia, Gansu, China.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

4K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise
4k00:184K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise
Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
4k00:24Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
Aerial Moving Forward: View of Lake Tahoe
4k00:31Aerial Moving Forward: View of Lake Tahoe
Aerial: Canyon in the Desert in Negev Desert, Israel
4k00:09Aerial: Canyon in the Desert in Negev Desert, Israel

Related video keywords