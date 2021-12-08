 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Expensive modern house of frozen lakeside in forestry area during winter season, aerial top down view

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083574933
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,012 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Modern kitchen with living room area. luxury living room design. 3d visualization
hd00:07Modern kitchen with living room area. luxury living room design. 3d visualization
Beautiful new custom home, camera pulls out from front door to reveal house.
4k00:22Beautiful new custom home, camera pulls out from front door to reveal house.
Private luxury Villa with Swimming Pool and palms. Realistic 3d visualisation in 4k resolution.
4k00:07Private luxury Villa with Swimming Pool and palms. Realistic 3d visualisation in 4k resolution.
Evening twilight view from luxury pool deck infinity pool
4k00:08Evening twilight view from luxury pool deck infinity pool
Modern luxury living room with kitchen and stairs. Stylish two floor room. 3d visualization
hd00:07Modern luxury living room with kitchen and stairs. Stylish two floor room. 3d visualization
Small suburban home exterior approach; dolly shot
4k00:21Small suburban home exterior approach; dolly shot
Expensive private villa. Swimming pool in a private house. Luxury villa with swimming pool. 3d render
4k00:07Expensive private villa. Swimming pool in a private house. Luxury villa with swimming pool. 3d render
Establishing shot of two story brick luxury house with garage door, tree and nice landscape in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on September 2020. Shot 1 of 1. Slow pan right. H.264.
4k00:11Establishing shot of two story brick luxury house with garage door, tree and nice landscape in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on September 2020. Shot 1 of 1. Slow pan right. H.264.

Related video keywords