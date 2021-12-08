 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Picturesque View From The Peak Of Nordkette Mountain In Tyrol, Innsbruck, Austria On A Misty Day. aerial

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083574864
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV841.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Matterhorn peak reflected in Stellisee Lake in Zermatt, Switzerland.
4k00:18Matterhorn peak reflected in Stellisee Lake in Zermatt, Switzerland.
Bald eagle flying up Alaskan fjord and soaring in the wind shot in slow motion
4k00:13Bald eagle flying up Alaskan fjord and soaring in the wind shot in slow motion
Moraine lake beautiful landscape in summer to early autumn sunny day morning. Sparkle turquoise blue water, snow-covered Valley of the Ten Peaks. Banff National Park, Canadian Rockies, Alberta, Canada
4k00:59Moraine lake beautiful landscape in summer to early autumn sunny day morning. Sparkle turquoise blue water, snow-covered Valley of the Ten Peaks. Banff National Park, Canadian Rockies, Alberta, Canada
Aerial view of sunset over karst mountain landscape of Yangshuo, Guangxi province, China. Li River and karst mountains top view. Travel, adventure and picturesque famous destination concept
4k00:49Aerial view of sunset over karst mountain landscape of Yangshuo, Guangxi province, China. Li River and karst mountains top view. Travel, adventure and picturesque famous destination concept
Cows grazing on alpine meadow at the foot of Shkhara glacier. Picturesque day, gorgeous scene. Location place Upper Svaneti, Georgia, Europe. Ecology concept. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
hd00:32Cows grazing on alpine meadow at the foot of Shkhara glacier. Picturesque day, gorgeous scene. Location place Upper Svaneti, Georgia, Europe. Ecology concept. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
Aerial view of picturesque landscape of Glen Coe, scenic valley in Highlands of Scotland, lush green hills - panorama of Scotland from above, United Kingdom, Great Britain, Europe
4k00:10Aerial view of picturesque landscape of Glen Coe, scenic valley in Highlands of Scotland, lush green hills - panorama of Scotland from above, United Kingdom, Great Britain, Europe
Cows grazing on alpine meadow at the foot of Shkhara glacier. Picturesque day, gorgeous scene. Location place Upper Svaneti, Georgia, Europe. Ecology concept. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
hd00:23Cows grazing on alpine meadow at the foot of Shkhara glacier. Picturesque day, gorgeous scene. Location place Upper Svaneti, Georgia, Europe. Ecology concept. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
Fast extreme close diving drop down fly steep rocky mountain rock peak slopes and picturesque stone canyon with narrow winding creek on sunny day fpv racing drone first point aerial cinematic view.
4k00:59Fast extreme close diving drop down fly steep rocky mountain rock peak slopes and picturesque stone canyon with narrow winding creek on sunny day fpv racing drone first point aerial cinematic view.

Related video keywords