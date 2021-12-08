All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Establishing aerial view looking over Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083574819
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|601.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Futuristic city skyline. Big data, Artificial intelligence, Internet of things. Aerial view of New York with financial charts and data. Stock exchange figures.
4k00:20Smart city and communication network concept. 5G. IoT (Internet of Things). Telecommunication.
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:19Cityscape skyline. Aerial view of sunset skyline Sao Paulo city, Brazil. Sunset scene. City landscape. Business city. Business travel. Colorful sunset. Colored sky. Dusk skyline. Sunset city skyline.
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:16Aerial Drone Flight Hyperlapse Of Panoramic Skyline Of Metropolitan City Business Network Formation Futuristic Technology Ai 5g Network Drone Low Light 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Forward Flight through Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline New Skyscrapers Urban Canyon in Sunset or Sunrise Light, Aerial Dolly in Establishing Drone Shot
4k00:20New York City Circa-2015, high angle aerial view of 42nd Street and 5th Avenue at night with Times Square in background
Related video keywords
4kaerialbeachbeautifulcarparkcompositioncontrastcopyspacecovid-19daytimedepthdestinationdramaticgoldenhigh-angleholidayholiday homeshorizonjohnny-mercer-pierlappingleading lineslocationlocked-offmotionnatureoverviewparallaxpeninsulapierresidentialsandscenicseaseafrontshorefrontshorelinesocietyspring breakstaticsummersunshinesurfinguhdutopianvacationwaveswhitewaterwindywrightsville beach north carolina