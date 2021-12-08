All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Reverse aerial reveals red barns and farm during winter snowstorm. Rural fields covered in white snow.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083574642
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|502.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09A slow aerial reverse establishing shot of a typical snow-covered Pennsylvania rural farmhouse in Winter.
4k00:06Aerial view overlooking sunset lit farms and wineries on the countryside of Italy - reverse, drone shot
4k00:16Slow aerial reverse shot of an abandoned house and farm in the countryside of Skurup, Sweden.
4k00:18Aerial view of a road. houses and a salmon farm, on the shore of a fjord, gloomy, overcast day, in the Vesteralen archipelago, Norway - reverse, drone shot
Related video keywords
aboveaerialagriculturealoneamericaamericanbarnbarrenblizzardchristmascolddesolatedroneestablishing shotfarmfarmerfarmlandfencefieldflakesflightflurriesflyholidayhouselandmeadowoutsideoverheadpasturequietred barnrevealreverseruralseasonalsilosnowsnow coveredsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormsnowyunited statesusaweatherwhitewhiteoutwinter