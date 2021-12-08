All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Stock video
Two African leopards napping in the shade, close up handheld, Kenya
- Stock footage ID: 1083574561
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|867.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
