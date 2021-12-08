All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Dormant fruit tree orchard during winter snowstorm. Silhouette of red branches. Aerial.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083574396
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|720.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|121.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k01:004k Aerial Birds Eye View over yellow flower field tracking back through dormant fruit trees and blue sky in Northern California Valley springtime colorful natural sunlit afternoon
4k00:19Aerial-Flying low over leafless winter orchard toward orchard fan with light snow on the ground and distant snowy mountain and blue sky
4k00:20Aerial-Flying low over leafless winter fruit orchard with symmetrical pattern of trees toward distant mountain with light snow on the ground
4k00:26Aerial-Flying along snowy farm lane through leafless winter orchard toward snow covered mountain and blue sky.
Related video keywords
aerialaerial nectarineagribusinessagricultureapplebluechristmascloudscapecoldcoveredcropdormantdramaticdronefarmlandfieldflakesflurriesflyfoodfruitfruit produceholidayindustryleaflessnaturenectarineorchardoutdoorsoutsideoverheadpeachpennsylvaniaprettyrowsseasonalsnowsnow coveredsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormsnowysweettreesweatherwhitewhiteoutwildyellow