All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Top down panning drone shot of the rock formations of White Pocket at the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, Unites.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083574336
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|709.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:254K drone shot with orbit motion of Norwegian climber celebrating climbing top of a mountain by raising his arms to the sky with panorama sunset background view of Lofoten and Vesterålen, Norway.
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:10Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
4k00:05Aerial drone hyperlapse timelapse of beautiful tropical valley between mountains. The first rays of the rising sun break through the clouds and clouds. The last rays of the sunset hit the tree crowns.
4k00:13This stock video features an aerial drone shot from right featuring a waterfall. This waterfall in a Hawaiian jungle is surrounded by an assortment of palm trees ending into a pond.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Slow motion aerial shot descending towards fast speedboat with a red roof top, going around in the circle and making beautiful shapes in the clear sea. Top travel destination. 4K.
4k00:23Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.