 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083573496
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.6 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV20.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Young guy in chef uniform spinning and tossing pizza dough throwing it up behind glass in restaurant kitchen. Skillful young pizza maker is cooking dough at modern restaurant kitchen. Pizza cooking
4k01:00Young guy in chef uniform spinning and tossing pizza dough throwing it up behind glass in restaurant kitchen. Skillful young pizza maker is cooking dough at modern restaurant kitchen. Pizza cooking
Professional French Baker Butters Croissants on a Tray. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Professional French Baker Butters Croissants on a Tray. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Man opens door of oven and takes out roast turkey. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
4k00:10Man opens door of oven and takes out roast turkey. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
Close up hands professional chef puts just now cooked pizza from oven inside a pizza box ready for delivery recipe take-out meat hot eat take-away box slow motion
4k00:23Close up hands professional chef puts just now cooked pizza from oven inside a pizza box ready for delivery recipe take-out meat hot eat take-away box slow motion
Chef adds spice to the soup, the view from the pan
hd00:31Chef adds spice to the soup, the view from the pan
Making Pizza - Pizzeria- Video collage of clips showing chef making a pizza in commercial kitchen.Pizza being baked in traditional wood burning pizza-bread oven in a restaurant.Pizza Place.Pizza Chef.
hd00:25Making Pizza - Pizzeria- Video collage of clips showing chef making a pizza in commercial kitchen.Pizza being baked in traditional wood burning pizza-bread oven in a restaurant.Pizza Place.Pizza Chef.
Man opens door of oven and takes out dish of cooked lasagne. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
4k00:12Man opens door of oven and takes out dish of cooked lasagne. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
Chef taking out large family pizza from the wood fired oven. HD1080p.
hd00:19Chef taking out large family pizza from the wood fired oven. HD1080p.
Same model in other videos
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
Black male brushing teeth in bathroom at home
4k00:09Black male brushing teeth in bathroom at home

Related video keywords