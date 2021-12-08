All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy female farmer standing in her vegetable garden;Happy organic farmer smiling while standing in the middle of her vegetable garden. Young female farmer admiring her growing vegetable crops on her
J
By Jacob Lund
- Stock footage ID: 1083573166
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|12.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:14At the Supermarket: Happy Family of Three, Holding Hands, Walks Through Fresh Produce Section of the Store, Holding Hands. Father, Mother and Daughter Having Fun Time Shopping. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K.
4k00:13Closeup of a smiling young latin afro woman. Joy, positive and love. Beautiful african-style hair. 4K.
hd00:34Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:18Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Myanmar shop trader woman in mountain village of Chin state. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:15Cinematic shot of happy young female farmer is caressing with love and care ecologically grown newborn lamb used for biological genuine wool industry in hay barn of countryside agricultural farm.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Self-sustainable female farmer holding a box full of fresh vegetable produce on her farm. Happy young farmer smiling at the camera after a successful harvest in her vegetable garden.
4k00:19Self-sustainable female farmer planting a seedling into the ground in her organic garden. Woman's hands placing a sapling into the soil on an agricultural field.
4k00:13Confident female chef looking at the camera while standing alone on an organic farm. Self-sufficient young chef working from farm to table.