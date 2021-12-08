 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Dubai Marina with boats and yachts parked in harbor and skyscrapers around canal aerial timelapse during all day from sunrise. Shadows moving fast. Towers of JBR district on a background

K

By Kirill Neiezhmakov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083572638
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV88.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.5 MB

Related stock videos

Construction site with cranes. Building of skyscrapers. Aerial top view with many workers and glowing windows on background
4k00:08Construction site with cranes. Building of skyscrapers. Aerial top view with many workers and glowing windows on background
aerial view of several skyscrapers under construction with scaffolding and cranes. Dubai, UAE
4k00:09aerial view of several skyscrapers under construction with scaffolding and cranes. Dubai, UAE
Beautiful view of skyscrapers of Dubai, United Arab Emirates
hd00:06Beautiful view of skyscrapers of Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Night Dubai Marina view with skyscrapers and hotel buildings with road on background. PR422
4k00:35Night Dubai Marina view with skyscrapers and hotel buildings with road on background. PR422
Sunrise in Dubai Marina with modern towers and harbor with yacht from skyscrapper, Dubai, UAE timelapse aerial panoramic top view with clouds on the sky
4k00:11Sunrise in Dubai Marina with modern towers and harbor with yacht from skyscrapper, Dubai, UAE timelapse aerial panoramic top view with clouds on the sky
2015, January 06 at Dubai, new skyscraper construction zone with heavy equipment and workers at Dubai United Arab Emirates UAE
hd00:142015, January 06 at Dubai, new skyscraper construction zone with heavy equipment and workers at Dubai United Arab Emirates UAE
Aerial view of a road intersection between skyscrapers in a big city timelapse.
4k00:08Aerial view of a road intersection between skyscrapers in a big city timelapse.
Sunrise timelapse. Aerial view of kite beach from helicopter pad at morning, Dubai skyline panorama, UAE
4k00:05Sunrise timelapse. Aerial view of kite beach from helicopter pad at morning, Dubai skyline panorama, UAE

Related video keywords