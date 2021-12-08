All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aswan, Egypt : Great Abu Simbel temple of Pharaoh Ramses II in southern Egypt in Nubia next to Lake Nasser.
M
By Merlin74
- Stock footage ID: 1083570118
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|193.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|38.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Temple of Medinet Habu. Egypt, Luxor. The Mortuary Temple of Ramesses III at Medinet Habu is an important New Kingdom period structure in the West Bank of Luxor in Egypt.
4k00:43Temple of Medinet Habu. Egypt, Luxor. The Mortuary Temple of Ramesses III at Medinet Habu is an important New Kingdom period structure in the West Bank of Luxor in Egypt.
4k00:22The ancient and historical Philae Temples complex in Aswan, which was built by the ancient Egyptian pharaohs. It was built during the third century BC. it built to worship the goddess "Isis" - Egypt.
4k00:26Wall of the Sanctuary For Sacrifices for God Amon-Ra, His Wife Mut and Son Khonsu, Built by the Pharaoh of the XIX Dynasty Seti II. Tourists Study History of Egypt in Karnak Temple
Related video keywords
abu simbelafricaancientarcheologyarchitectureaswancairocarvedcivilizationcolumncomplexculturedesertegyptegyptiangoddesshallhieroglyphhieroglyphicshistoryhypostylejourneykingkingdommemorialmonumentnileobeliskoldpaintedpharaohpyramidqueenramsesreligionruinssculpturesignstatuestonesymboltempletombtourismtraveltravellingvoyageworship