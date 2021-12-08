 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Crazy lovely lady enjoy incredible information isolated dark color background

R

By Roman Samborskyi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083567502
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV190.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
recruitment, business, headhunter, hiring, candidate word cloud made as hologram used on tablet by bearded man, also used animated career company worker search word as background in uhd 4k 3840 2160
4k00:11recruitment, business, headhunter, hiring, candidate word cloud made as hologram used on tablet by bearded man, also used animated career company worker search word as background in uhd 4k 3840 2160
Slow motion of unrecognized people wearing medical face mask in Hong Kong. Coronavirus concept
hd00:12Slow motion of unrecognized people wearing medical face mask in Hong Kong. Coronavirus concept
Happy people are watching an amazing musical concert. Merry fans jump and raise their hands up. Crowd of excited fans applauding to popular band performing favorite song. A group of fans with phones
4k00:10Happy people are watching an amazing musical concert. Merry fans jump and raise their hands up. Crowd of excited fans applauding to popular band performing favorite song. A group of fans with phones
The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
hd00:11The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
Team of Industrial Engineers Discuss 3D Turbine/ Engine Part Design Shown on a Presentation Display. In the Background Factory is Seen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Team of Industrial Engineers Discuss 3D Turbine/ Engine Part Design Shown on a Presentation Display. In the Background Factory is Seen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Time lapse sequence of woman's full red lips talking and moving against black background
4k00:17Time lapse sequence of woman's full red lips talking and moving against black background
Same model in other videos
Lovely peaceful lady close eyes enjoy daydream nap
4k00:13Lovely peaceful lady close eyes enjoy daydream nap
Charming pretty girlfriend enjoy clubbing night festive mood
4k00:12Charming pretty girlfriend enjoy clubbing night festive mood
Sincere grateful lady gesture hands welcoming sign
4k00:06Sincere grateful lady gesture hands welcoming sign
Cheerful pretty lovely tender girlfriend look side empty space enjoy free time
4k00:15Cheerful pretty lovely tender girlfriend look side empty space enjoy free time
Lady go empty space pretend mystery zombi demon isolated blue color background
4k00:11Lady go empty space pretend mystery zombi demon isolated blue color background
Lady making hands snapshot blow kiss eye wink isolated blue color background
4k00:12Lady making hands snapshot blow kiss eye wink isolated blue color background
Frustrated lady close ears try ignore fight isolated blue color background
4k00:07Frustrated lady close ears try ignore fight isolated blue color background
Irritated lady hooligan warn enemy punch isolated blue color background
4k00:10Irritated lady hooligan warn enemy punch isolated blue color background

Related video keywords