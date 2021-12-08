 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Lady look empty space chew gum youth trend isolated dark color background

R

By Roman Samborskyi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083567400
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV129.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
4k00:08close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
Smiling and laughing handsome young man listening music from his smartphone in wireless black headphones, dancing on street of old town center in europe at twilight or evening time
4k00:27Smiling and laughing handsome young man listening music from his smartphone in wireless black headphones, dancing on street of old town center in europe at twilight or evening time
portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
4k00:16portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
hd00:26African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
4k00:09Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
4k00:19Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
Same model in other videos
Lovely peaceful lady close eyes enjoy daydream nap
4k00:13Lovely peaceful lady close eyes enjoy daydream nap
Charming pretty girlfriend enjoy clubbing night festive mood
4k00:12Charming pretty girlfriend enjoy clubbing night festive mood
Sincere grateful lady gesture hands welcoming sign
4k00:06Sincere grateful lady gesture hands welcoming sign
Cheerful pretty lovely tender girlfriend look side empty space enjoy free time
4k00:15Cheerful pretty lovely tender girlfriend look side empty space enjoy free time
Lady go empty space pretend mystery zombi demon isolated blue color background
4k00:11Lady go empty space pretend mystery zombi demon isolated blue color background
Lady making hands snapshot blow kiss eye wink isolated blue color background
4k00:12Lady making hands snapshot blow kiss eye wink isolated blue color background
Frustrated lady close ears try ignore fight isolated blue color background
4k00:07Frustrated lady close ears try ignore fight isolated blue color background
Irritated lady hooligan warn enemy punch isolated blue color background
4k00:10Irritated lady hooligan warn enemy punch isolated blue color background

Related video keywords