All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Lady look empty space chew gum youth trend isolated dark color background
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083567400
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|129.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:27Smiling and laughing handsome young man listening music from his smartphone in wireless black headphones, dancing on street of old town center in europe at twilight or evening time
4k00:16portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
africanamericanattractivebackgroundbeautifulblowingbubble-gumcasualcharmingchewingchiccoolcopyspacecurlyemotionethnicityexpressionfashionfemalefungirlglassesgorgeousgradienthappyhipsterjoyleisurelifestylelookmillennialmodelmultiethnicmultinationalprettypurpleskinsmilestudentstunningstylestylishsummertrendyvioletyoung