 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Two cheerful schoolkids catch embrace backpacks

R

By Roman Samborskyi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083552733
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 100Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV815.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion of happy parents and two little kids lying on the floor with pillows and toys in living room on fireplace background, playing with cars cheerfully, cute curly daughter running to catch it
hd00:11Slow motion of happy parents and two little kids lying on the floor with pillows and toys in living room on fireplace background, playing with cars cheerfully, cute curly daughter running to catch it
Back to school. Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl. Hearts of three
hd00:16Back to school. Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl. Hearts of three
Two cheerful schoolkids catch embrace backpacks
4k00:05Two cheerful schoolkids catch embrace backpacks
A girl and two boys come back from school. They play catch-up. The students frolic. Friendship between boys and girls.
hd00:17A girl and two boys come back from school. They play catch-up. The students frolic. Friendship between boys and girls.
Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl. Hearts of three. Slow motion
hd00:21Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl. Hearts of three. Slow motion
Hearts of three. Back to school. Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl
hd00:18Hearts of three. Back to school. Games for younger schoolchildren. Children's friendship, catch up with me. Two boys and one girl
Two boys and a girl come back from school. They play catch-up. The students frolic. Friendship between boys and girls.
hd00:18Two boys and a girl come back from school. They play catch-up. The students frolic. Friendship between boys and girls.
Discussing assignment. Two young cheerful students are standing in the classroom and discussing current assignments over the clipboard.
hd00:20Discussing assignment. Two young cheerful students are standing in the classroom and discussing current assignments over the clipboard.
Same model in other videos
Cheerful grandfather hold knife fork cut slice roasted turkey
4k00:11Cheerful grandfather hold knife fork cut slice roasted turkey
Cheerful family sit dinner table hold palms enjoy eve fairy pray
4k00:07Cheerful family sit dinner table hold palms enjoy eve fairy pray
Advent concept family gathering sit dinner table enjoy tasty xmas cuisine
4k00:07Advent concept family gathering sit dinner table enjoy tasty xmas cuisine
Caring grandpa prepare surprise gift for grandma family meeting approve applaud
4k00:11Caring grandpa prepare surprise gift for grandma family meeting approve applaud
Cheerful grandfather give giftbox grandmother kiss cheek receive applause
4k00:09Cheerful grandfather give giftbox grandmother kiss cheek receive applause
Positive dreamy little lady finger chin look empty space think
4k00:08Positive dreamy little lady finger chin look empty space think
Glad funky schoolgirl raise fists celebrate exciting victory
4k00:09Glad funky schoolgirl raise fists celebrate exciting victory
Cheerful classmates give high five
4k00:05Cheerful classmates give high five

Related video keywords