All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Two schoolkids together boy hold girl piggyback rejoice victory
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083552694
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 100Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|690.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Asian girl with autism doing activities in classroom Practice your speaking skill with your school friends. Teacher guide with autistic to develop the brain of expression. Concept Education
4k00:10Young millennial friends sitting outside with coffee and looking at green screen phone in park. Happy smiling people using modern smartphone technology. Media, lifestyle, internet education concept
4k00:09Happy young adult mother nanny playing with two cute small kids, having fun sit on floor carpet at home. Playful mum helping preschool children building tower of wooden blocks in living room
hd00:14education, science, technology, children and people concept - group of smiling kids or students with tablet pc computer programming electric windmill toy at robotics school lesson
4k00:07Happy family adult parents with cute school kids children relax on sofa using funny smartphone apps laughing having fun with technology together looking at phone screen take selfie play game at home