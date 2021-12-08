All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Two little schoolkids a-student boy shocked girl
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083552667
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 100Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|839.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Happy old senior grandfather teach little grandson playing with wooden blocks on floor, carefree two generation family grandparent and cute small grandchild having fun building tower laughing at home
4k00:09Happy young adult mother nanny playing with two cute small kids, having fun sit on floor carpet at home. Playful mum helping preschool children building tower of wooden blocks in living room
4k00:07Happy young adult parent dad and child son play toys sit on floor carpet at home. Caring father having fun help cute kid build tower of wooden blocks. enjoy game activity give high five in living room
4k00:30Happy adult parent dad helping cute preschool child son playing toys together on floor, caring father and little kid boy having fun laugh building constructor tower of colorful wooden blocks at home
4k00:07Indian nanny spend time in modern cozy home with little boy. Loving caring mother play with preschooler son with dinosaurs, construct tower use wooden bricks set. Child development, playtime concept
4k00:09Distance learning. Online education. School. Happy boy reading emotionally book in pajamas dog Jack Russell lying bed under blanket. Child looks dog, reads book, running finger across. Pet. Quarantine
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Caucasian boy with his brother sitting at table and learning at home. family spending time at home.
4k00:17Happy caucasian father with son sitting at table and learning with laptop at home. family spending time at home.
4k00:15Caucasian father with son sitting at table and learning with laptop at home. family spending time at home.