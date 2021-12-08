All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup young adult female applying foundation looking in mirror
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083552079
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|3.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|25.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:09Happy attractive young woman with towel on head touch face after applying cream remove makeup look in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:13Young woman applying sanitizer gel rubbing hands before distance computer work from home office on remote quarantine. Female worker wearing mask using sanitiser for corona virus protection concept.
4k00:14Skin Care. Portrait Of Beautiful Healthy Woman Putting Moisturizing Cream On Face. Closeup Of Attractive Mature Female Model Applying Facial Mask On Skin. Beauty Cosmetics. High Resolution
4k00:13beauty, people and health concept - Clean well-groomed hands of a young woman applying hand cream, skin care on a white background. close-up. Sensual woman moisturization skin. 4K , Slow motion
hd00:12Closeup beautiful young asian woman applying cream and lotion touch foot dry on bed, beauty asia girl moisturizer and treatment cosmetic on to toes and heel, skincare cosmetic and healthy concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
african americanapplyingauthenticbathroombeautifulbeautyblackcalmcarecloseupcosmeticsdaylightfacefashionfashionablefemalefreshgentlegenuinehealthhomehonesthumanimperfectleisurelifestylemental healthmirrormoisturisemorningmultiracialnaturalpeopleprettyrealreflectionroutineskinstyletouchingunalteredunretouchedwellbeingwellnesswomanyoung adult