 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Close up of young adult female applying foundation

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083552070
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV3 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV28.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
Confident happy young woman holding mascara apply on eyeleashes prepare getting ready in the morning, smiling beautiful girl doing make up put cosmetics on face looking in mirror in bathroom at home
4k00:16Confident happy young woman holding mascara apply on eyeleashes prepare getting ready in the morning, smiling beautiful girl doing make up put cosmetics on face looking in mirror in bathroom at home
Happy attractive young woman with towel on head touch face after applying cream remove makeup look in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:09Happy attractive young woman with towel on head touch face after applying cream remove makeup look in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized skin care treatment, close up view
Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion
4k00:20Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion
Woman with perfect body applying refreshing cream or body lotion on her legs. Concept depilation, skincare, cosmetics
4k00:24Woman with perfect body applying refreshing cream or body lotion on her legs. Concept depilation, skincare, cosmetics
Young woman applying sanitizer gel rubbing hands before distance computer work from home office on remote quarantine. Female worker wearing mask using sanitiser for corona virus protection concept.
4k00:13Young woman applying sanitizer gel rubbing hands before distance computer work from home office on remote quarantine. Female worker wearing mask using sanitiser for corona virus protection concept.
cute african with nude make-up and handsome smile looking to the camera, young and beautiful female model for beauty
hd00:53cute african with nude make-up and handsome smile looking to the camera, young and beautiful female model for beauty
Woman applying perfume
hd00:13Woman applying perfume

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Black Multiethnic Brazilian Woman Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
4k00:13Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Black Multiethnic Brazilian Woman Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
4k00:14Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
Female Beauty Portrait. Beautiful Black Woman with Afro Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Facial Moisturizer, Applying Face Cream. Wellness and Skincare Concept on Soft Isolated Background.
4k00:14Female Beauty Portrait. Beautiful Black Woman with Afro Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Facial Moisturizer, Applying Face Cream. Wellness and Skincare Concept on Soft Isolated Background.
Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
4k00:33Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
Same model in other videos
Closeup young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
4k00:10Closeup young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
Young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
4k00:08Young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
Young adult female in bathroom smiling
4k00:06Young adult female in bathroom smiling
Young adult female using a smartphone
4k00:06Young adult female using a smartphone
Two female friends laughing whilst using a smartphone
4k00:08Two female friends laughing whilst using a smartphone
Closeup young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
4k00:12Closeup young adult female smiling at her reflection in mirror
Portrait of happy young adult female with beautiful natural afro hair
4k00:08Portrait of happy young adult female with beautiful natural afro hair
African american female drinking a juice in kitchen in the morning
4k00:16African american female drinking a juice in kitchen in the morning

Related video keywords